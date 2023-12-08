Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $45.40 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

