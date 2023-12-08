Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $384.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.55 and a 200 day moving average of $371.77. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

