Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $328.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,341 shares of company stock worth $2,303,500. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,370,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

