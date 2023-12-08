M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $132.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,036. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

