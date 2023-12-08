Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONON. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of ONON opened at $28.27 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

