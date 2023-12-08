UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.96.

PATH opened at $23.42 on Monday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,000 shares of company stock worth $12,684,850. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

