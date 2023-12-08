The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $19.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

