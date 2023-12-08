Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

