Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 262,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

