StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
