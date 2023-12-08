NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXGN

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.