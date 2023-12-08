Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE RF opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

