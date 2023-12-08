TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPVG. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.79.

TPVG opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

