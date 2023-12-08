Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $25.55 on Monday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.