Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

TLYS opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,382. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 607,757 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

