Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.10.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

