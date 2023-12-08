Morgan Stanley Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Shares of WCN opened at $138.43 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

