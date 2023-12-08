Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

TD stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

