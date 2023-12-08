Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Longeveron Trading Up 5.9 %

LGVN opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 145.05% and a negative net margin of 2,586.83%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

