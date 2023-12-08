IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,064,335 over the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

