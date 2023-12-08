Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

LBTYK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,914. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

