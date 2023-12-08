DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.33.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

DexCom stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock worth $1,196,790. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

