National Bankshares Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$50.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tecsys Trading Down 1.4 %

Tecsys stock opened at C$32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$472.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.93 and a beta of 0.65. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$34.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.2526465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

