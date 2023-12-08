BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from C$126.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$106.31.

DOO opened at C$83.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.53. BRP has a 12-month low of C$79.01 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 9.8895487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.18%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

