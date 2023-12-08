AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALA. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.14.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.66.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1546626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$361,701.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59. In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at C$14,002.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,028 shares of company stock worth $1,948,451. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.