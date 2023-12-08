Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.38.

HSIC opened at $71.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

