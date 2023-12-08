H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

