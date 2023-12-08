Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.32.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
