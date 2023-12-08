Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

