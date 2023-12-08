Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 573,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.