ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

