Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,085 shares of company stock worth $54,582,778 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $44,099,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Datadog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 367.5% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.