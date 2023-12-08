JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 666,666 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

