Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:ALK opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

