Raymond James Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

