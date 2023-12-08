StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.