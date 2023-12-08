StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

