Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Scilex in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Scilex stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Scilex has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Scilex had a negative return on equity of 437.77% and a negative net margin of 245.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at $60,070,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scilex by 146,859.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,458,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scilex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 101,269 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth about $3,574,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

