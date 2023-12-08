First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.29.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.12. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.29 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

