Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
