Future (LON:FUTR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 730 ($9.22) price objective on the stock.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Future from GBX 757 ($9.56) to GBX 827 ($10.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Future to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 827 ($10.45) to GBX 758 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.14 ($13.52).

Future Stock Performance

Future Dividend Announcement

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 631 ($7.97) on Monday. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 885.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.50%.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

