Capita’s (CPI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Capita Stock Performance

CPI stock opened at GBX 20.94 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.48. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £355.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,047.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 100,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,472.78). Insiders bought a total of 102,830 shares of company stock worth $1,752,417 over the last three months. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

