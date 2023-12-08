Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $878.45.

Shares of AVGO opened at $922.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $898.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.47. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $520.38 and a 52 week high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

