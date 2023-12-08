StockNews.com Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

AMSWA stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

