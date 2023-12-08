Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,402 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $51,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

