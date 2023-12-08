TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.31.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of -634.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,483.33%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 282,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.