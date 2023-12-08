Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $344.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $303.74 and a one year high of $399.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.40.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.