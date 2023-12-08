Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $730.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $608.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day moving average is $524.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The stock has a market cap of $277.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

