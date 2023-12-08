Morgan Stanley Increases NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $9.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPCE

NeuroPace Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.13. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $69,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,004,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,362,376.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $69,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,004,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,362,376.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,603.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,391 shares of company stock worth $281,459. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.