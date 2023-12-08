Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETRN. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

