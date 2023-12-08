Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.